Register
06:47 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires (File photo).

    Trump Says Mueller Probe Was ‘Attempted Takeover of Government’

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The President accused people who participated in the investigation of treason and implied they may be punished for it.

    US President Trump condemned the now-finished investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, calling it an "attempted takeover of [US] government," CNN reported Wednesday.

    "We can never allow this treasonous, these treasonous acts to happen to another President," Trump said in an interview for Fox News.

    "This was an attempted takeover of our government, of our country, an illegal takeover," Trump said. "If it were the other way around, where I was doing it to President Obama or a Democrat, it would be virtually the maximum sentence that you can find."

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Mueller Report Won't Trigger Trump's Impeachment - Professor
    Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in 2016 US Presidential elections has not revealed any conspiracy between Russia and Trump or any of his associates, according to a four-page review made by Attorney General William Barr.

    "If the Republican Party had done this to the Democrats, if we had done this to President Obama, you'd have 100 people in jail right now and it would be treason. It would be considered treason and they'd be in jail for the rest of their lives."

    In his comments, Donald Trump accused the disgraced former FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, who have been proven to have a biased approach to the investigation, as well as "hundreds of others" of treason a hinted they can be punished for it.

    "In 50 years from now, in 100 years from now, if someone tries the same thing, they have to know that the penalty will be very, very great, if and when they get caught."

    Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Trump Jr. Launches Hilarious Meme-Filled Attack on Dems, Media as Russiagate Deflates
    The US President avoided a question about possible pardons of his former associates charged with or convicted of committing crimes as a part of the Mueller's investigation.

    "[I don't] want to talk about pardons now," he said, but added the investigation was "sad on so many levels," CNN report says.

    Dissatisfied with Barr's review, Democrats push for the full report to be released to the public. On Tuesday, a Justice Department official quoted by The Wall Street Journal said that a version of the report will be available for Congress and the public within weeks.

    Interestingly, earlier this week, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump admitted that Robert Mueller "acted honorably," while blasting the investigation itself, according to an NBC News report.

    Related:

    Barr to Take 'Weeks, Not Months' to Release More Mueller Report Details - Report
    Post-Mueller: How Will Special Counsel's Report Affect US Political Landscape?
    Mueller Probe's End to 'Take Temperature Down' in US-Russia Dialogue - Bannon
    Mainstream Media Malpractice: How the Mueller Investigation Exposed the Press
    Giuliani Slams Mueller Report For Line About ‘Not Exonerating’ Trump
    Completion of Mueller Probe Could Pave Way for Trump's 2020 Re-Election - Prof
    Tags:
    Mueller Probe, takeover, treason, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse