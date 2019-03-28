Register
04:21 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

    US-Mexico Border at ‘Operational Crisis’ Over Immigration Influx

    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Customs and Border Protection is running out of detention facilities, while migrants simply walk across the border by the hundreds.

    The influx of illegal migrants to US-Mexican border puts such a strain on US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that the agency is struggling to fulfil its functions, The Guardian reports.

    CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan has declared an "operational crisis" because of a recent surge in the number of migrants seeking to enter the US. The commissioner called on the Congress to provide solutions, the report says.

    McAleenan's comment comes days after Roy Villareal, the new chief in charge of most of Arizona's international border with Mexico, said the coming waves of migrant families are pushing the agency to a "breaking point."

    "When you look across the Southwest border, again looking at the system that's in place not being designed to handle this type of migratory flow, it's pushed us to a breaking point," he said, according to AZ Central. "We don't have adequate detention facilities."

    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Another Caravan of Central American Migrants Sets Off North - Reports
    Earlier this month, nearly 750 illegal immigrants were apprehended in Arizona; several days later, some 300 more migrants were apprehended in Texas; last weekend, Arizona border protection agents apprehended a total of 400 people, according to a Fox News report.

    US arrests on the Mexican border jumped to 66,450 in February, up 149 percent from a year earlier, while arrests in CBP's El Paso sector, which stretches across New Mexico and much of west Texas, were about eight times higher compared to a year ago, The Guardian reports

    Arizona reportedly contains the busiest drug and human trafficking areas along the US-Mexico border, the report says, citing government statistics. According to the statistics, in Fiscal Year 2019, the Tucson Sector in Arizona has seen a 237 percent increase in family unit apprehensions, with only a 1 percent decrease in unaccompanied minor detentions. Family units and unaccompanied minors make up to 60 percent of all detentions across the border, CBP says.

    Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, said that such large numbers of people being able to cross the border illegally is "a result of what is a near-complete breakdown of border control."

    "The smugglers are so brazen now that they are chartering buses to pick up migrants in southern Mexico and bring them directly to the border area to file across and await discovery by the US Border Patrol, knowing that the migrants will be released in just a few hours to go wherever they want to go in the United States," Vaughan said, according to Fox.

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US House Fails to Override Trump Veto of Measure Terminating Border Emergency Declaration
    According to the official, these migrants are currently not processed for accelerated deportation, meaning "these people probably are here to stay."

    While Arizona is on paper as one of the few sectors of the border where a border fortification exists, in reality, most of the fortifications are vehicle barriers which do not prevent people from simply walking across, Fox says.

    Earlier this week, the Department of Defense notified the US Congress that it had authorized the transfer of up to $1 billion to construct some 57 miles of "pedestrian fencing" along the border, in direct support of US President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration. However, the decision has been blasted by Democratic lawmakers, in particular by Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA), who said that while the Pentagon has been entrusted with the ability to redirect a certain amount of funds for "additional flexibility to manage day-to-day operations," the decision to redirect this money to build the wall is a "violation of that trust."

    Related:

    Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall - Reports
    Alabama Bill Would Let Taxpayers Send Refunds to Mexican Border Wall Fund
    "The Wall Works", US Border Patrol Has Supported It for 3 Decades - Fed Agent
    Prof Explains Why There's Going to Be US-Mexico Border Wall Construction Delay
    Demonstrators Gather in Washington to Protest Trump's Border Wall Policy (VIDEO)
    5 Dead, 5 Injured in IL; Trump Willing to Take Border Wall Case to Supreme Court
    Tags:
    crisis, illegal immigrants, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse