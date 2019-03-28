Boeing Software Update Deals With 737 MAX Safety Concerns - United Airlines VP

“After reviewing Boeing’s presentation on the updated 737 Max aircraft software, we are optimistic that the updates address the reported concerns about the MCAS [Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System] system,” Quiello said on Wednesday.
The US government has issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane on 10 March, minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.
The crash in Ethiopia was the second fatal incident involving the narrow-body aircraft in less than five months. In late October 2018, another Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off, claiming the lives of 189 people. According to the preliminary investigation, the plane's sensors were showing incorrect speed and altitude readings.
