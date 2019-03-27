US Fast Food Manager Shoots, Kills Drive-Thru Customer Who Spat on Her

A fast food manager in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing a drive-thru customer who spat on her during an argument Saturday.

According to police, 25-year-old Arby's manager Deionna Young had an altercation with Desean Tallent, 25, Saturday. Before leaving the fast food chain, Tallent threatened and spat on Young. However, the specific nature of the argument was not disclosed by police officials.

"He [Tallent] promised to come back and hurt her and about an hour later, came back. Officers were flagged down by the manager, and did a report on the incident, naming Tallent as the assault suspect," said a Tuesday post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

About an hour after the first dispute, Tallent returned to the Arby's location, police reported. Young got into her car and followed Tallent out of the Arby's parking lot and fired one shot with a.45-caliber handgun at Tallent's vehicle before returning to work. Young did not have a license for the handgun.

"When Tallent came back and circled the lot, the manager, Deionna Young, ran outside and got into her car. She followed him down Garnett, and both vehicles [were] braking and playing cat and mouse. She shot at Tallent and then drove back to work," the police statement adds.

According to police, the gun bullet struck Tallent in the torso, which caused him to crash his car into a Walmart entrance. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. During the investigation, police obtained security video from an undisclosed location across from the fast food restaurant.

On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., Young was arrested by police on a complaint of first-degree murder. She is currently being held without bond at Tulsa County Jail.

"Homicide and Warrants served a warrant on Young's apartment and found a pistol, but Young claims she destroyed the murder weapon. Young fully confessed and is showing us where she dumped the gun parts. She will be arrested and booked for First Degree Murder," the police statement adds.

The Tulsa Police Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.