US Gathering Facts About Khashoggi Murder - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is continuing to gather more information about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will hold to account anyone responsible for the crime, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We are continuing… to learn more facts about this, and President [Donald] Trump has made very clear that we will continue to work to identify those who are responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder and hold them accountable. I stand by that today," Pompeo told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Asked if his statement meant that individuals will be held accountable no matter how high up they may be positioned, Pompeo replied: "I said, anyone."

The journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who worked as a columnist for The Washington Post newspaper and was a vocal critic of Saudi policies, went missing on 2 October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh, in turn, initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Ultimately, the Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.