Register
17:35 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission.

    White House Sets New Daring Deadline for Lunar Comeback

    © NASA .
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Since the success of the American Apollo programme, no other nation has successfully pursued the goal of carrying out a manned landing on the Earth's natural satellite, with the Soviet Union and China having conducted unmanned landings on its surface.

    During a visit to NASA's Marshall Spaceflight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a new goal for the space agency set by President Donald Trump — to launch a new manned landing mission to the Moon in a matter of five years. The goal itself is not new, but previously NASA was aiming to deploy a "Gateway" station to the Moon's orbit by 2024 and send astronauts to the lunar surface four years later, in 2028.

    READ MORE: Trump Signs Directive Establishing US Space Force

    Now the deadline has been revised, with the plan being to send a manned mission in 2024. NASA's head, Jim Bridenstine, was quick to react to the change.

    "Challenge accepted. Now let's get to work", he wrote on Twitter.

    The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Moon on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Manchester Township, York County, Pa
    © NASA . Joel Kowsky
    2028 Moon Mission Pitched at US National Space Council Meeting

    Pence called the new planned lunar mission a "next giant leap" in an apparent reference to the famous line by Neil Armstrong. He also announced the goal of establishing a constant US presence on the Moon as a basis for future NASA missions to Mars.

    In total, nine private companies, such as Lockheed Martin, will be competing for a lucrative contract to help NASA meet POTUS' plans.

    The previous American lunar project, the Apollo programme, was active between 1961 and 1972 and resulted in a total of six manned landings on the moon and 12 astronauts in total visiting Earth's satellite. The programme was terminated earlier than expected due to budget cuts, but no other country has so far repeated its success in sending astronauts to the Moon. The Soviet Union and China have, however, sent unmanned landers to Earth's satellite.

    READ MORE: Trump's 2020 Budget Requests $750Bln for Defence Spending, Up 4.7% From 2019

    US President Donald Trump recently announced the creation of a "Space Force" as a separate military branch. The push to create a US space force was prompted by efforts of potential adversaries developing space-based military capabilities, according to the directive that established the new branch. Trump has also allocated 15% more money for space exploration, raising the sum to $14.1 billion in the latest proposed budget.

    Related:

    Quick As You Can: NASA Promotes Speedy Creation of New US Lunar Program
    Russia Mulls Offering US Upgraded Space Vehicle for Lunar Orbit Station Supplies
    Russia's Moon Program Could Be Alternative to US Lunar-Orbit Station - RAS
    US Asks Russia's Roscosmos to Build Lunar Modification of Soyuz MS - Corp Head
    Roscosmos Interested in US Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway Project - Head
    Tags:
    lunar base, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, United States, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse