US Prolongs National Emergency on Malicious Cyberactivities - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has extended the national emergency over malicious cyber-related activities that continue to present a major threat to national security, US President Donald Trump announced in a notice.

"These significant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump said in the notice on Tuesday. "For this reason, the national emergency declared on 1 April, 2015, must continue in effect beyond 1 April, 2019."

Trump said the threat is posed by the increasing prevalence and severity of malicious cyber-enabled activities originating from, or directed by people outside the United States.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13694, as amended by Executive Order 13757," Trump said.

READ MORE: US Extends National Emergency Over Malicious Cyber Activities — Trump

A state of national emergency was introduced in 2015 by then-President Obama in order to create a basis for freezing the assets of those allegedly involved in hacking campaigns. In December 2016, the order was amended to also sanction those carrying out cyber attacks in a bid to disrupt presidential elections.