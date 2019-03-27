Pence Calls for Americans to Return to Moon Within 5 Years 'By Any Means'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US National Space Council (NSC) recommends pushing NASA to land humans on the south pole of the moon four years earlier than planned, Vice President Mike Pence said in remarks on Tuesday.

"Today, the National Space Council will send recommendations to the president that will launch a major course correction for NASA and re-ignite that spark of urgency that propelled America to the vanguard of space exploration 50 years," Pence said. "If NASA is not currently capable of landing American astronauts on the moon in five years, we need to change the organization, not the mission".

As @POTUS has made clear: the policy of this administration is for the U.S. to return American astronauts to the Moon within the next 5 years! The first woman & the next man on the Moon will both be American astronauts, launched by American rockets, from American soil! pic.twitter.com/ebtAOxJE8l — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 26 марта 2019 г.

Pence told fellow members of the Space Council at a NASA facility in the state of Alabama that NASA needs to transform itself into a leaner, more accountable organization that is capable of meeting deadlines within existing budgets.

"To reach the moon in the next five years we must select our destinations now," Pence said. "And today the national space council will recommend that when the first American astronauts return to the lunar surface that they will take their first steps on the moon’s south pole".

Pence, who chairs the Space Council, also urged NASA to build new partnerships with America’s private space companies and entrepreneurs, adding that "we're in a space race today, just as we were in the 1960s".

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, in turn, on Twitter that "challenge accepted".

Challenge accepted. Now let’s get to work.https://t.co/MjcDSG6NLc pic.twitter.com/QqYofbKzOe — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 26 марта 2019 г.

Earlier this month, NASA set 2028 as the target for humans to return to the moon — four years later than the time frame cited by Pence.

Over 500 million people worldwide reportedly watched the touchdown of the Apollo 11 spacecraft on 20 July 1969 on the moon. US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, was the spacecraft’s commander. It took Armstrong and his fellow astronaut Edwin Aldrin some three hours to walk on the lunar surface, collect samples, make experiments and take photographs.

The Apollo-11 mission was the first manned mission to land on the Moon. More than a hundred countries received lunar rocks from the US space agency NASA after lunar missions in the 1970s.

