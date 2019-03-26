Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Says His Lawyers Applied for Pardon

Papadopoulos said his lawyers have applied for a pardon from US President Donald Trump.
"My lawyers have applied for a pardon from the president for me […] If I'm offered one I would love to accept it, of course", Papadopoulos told Reuters, adding that the request was made a few days ago.
Papadopolous, who admitted to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, was sentenced to 14 days in jail in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Papadopoulos also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.
Barr has stressed that the full report of Mueller’s investigation cannot be released because it contains sensitive information. Democrats in US Congress have, however, tried to pass a bill requiring the release of the full report, but Republicans in the Senate blocked it.
Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
