Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Says His Lawyers Applied for Pardon

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos said Tuesday in an interview with Reuters that he is also considering withdrawing his guilty plea.

Papadopoulos said his lawyers have applied for a pardon from US President Donald Trump.

"My lawyers have applied for a pardon from the president for me […] If I'm offered one I would love to accept it, of course", Papadopoulos told Reuters, adding that the request was made a few days ago.

READ MORE: Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Released From Prison

Papadopolous, who admitted to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, was sentenced to 14 days in jail in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Papadopoulos also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

On Sunday, US Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s report into allegations of collusion between the Trump team and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election. The report said the probe had found no proof of collusion. However, Mueller said while investigators did not conclude that a crime had been committed, the report did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice allegations, but did say there was not clear evidence, nor clear legal precedent, to charge Trump with such crimes.

Barr has stressed that the full report of Mueller’s investigation cannot be released because it contains sensitive information. Democrats in US Congress have, however, tried to pass a bill requiring the release of the full report, but Republicans in the Senate blocked it.

READ MORE: Papadopoulos Says Just Days Before Jail He Never Flipped on Trump in Russiagate

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Mueller Releases Sentencing Memo on Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort

Trump said that Mueller's report "was great" in its conclusion that the US president had not colluded with Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.