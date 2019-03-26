Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Jussie Smollett Accused of Hate Crime Hoax

Last month American TV actor Jussie Smollett was indicted by a Chicago grand jury on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing what police said was a false police report.

Charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett were mysteriously dropped on Tuesday, 26 March.

Smollett claimed on 29 January he had been attacked in downtown Chicago in a racist and homophobic attack.

He was soon charged by prosecutors who said he falsely reported a crime and had actually hired two men to carry out the attack.

Police say Smollett paid two actors to strike him, pour a chemical substance on him, hurl slurs at him and loop a rope around his neck in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on 29 January.

Is someone going to be filing charges against the Chicago Police Department for how poorly they managed every aspect of the #JussieSmollett “investigation”? — deray (@deray) 26 March 2019

​For this, police claim he paid the men $3,500; they also said he inflicted most of his injuries himself.

But Smollett's attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said on Tuesday his record "has been wiped clean."

Cook County prosecutors have not commented on their reasons for dropping the charges, a decision which came out of the blue.

Last month it was reported that Smollett, who is gay, made up the allegations in a bid to get publicity because he thought it would boost his career and he was unhappy with his pay on the show, which is produced by Rupert Murdoch's Fox channel.

MAGAts finding out charges against @JussieSmollett have been dropped. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AaDkkIl0nX — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) 26 March 2019

