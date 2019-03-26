Man Adds LSD to His Colleagues' Drinks Because of 'Negative Energy' - Reports

According to the report, he put the psychedelic drug in the water bottles of two employees, also adding it to the coffee of another one.

A 19-year-old Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Arnold, Missouri, filled his co-workers' drinks with LSD, The Independent reported on Monday, citing the police.

The suspect allegedly told officers he had added the drug to his colleagues' water because they had "negative energy". Now the teenager, whose name is not mentioned, is facing charges of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The people exposed to the psychedelic substance in the spiked drinks were admitted to a local urgent care centre after becoming dizzy and shaky. According to reports, they were in stable condition shortly after the incident.