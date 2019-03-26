US Will Not Tolerate ‘Hostile Foreign Meddling’ in Western Hemisphere - Bolton

Earlier in the day a diplomatic source from Caracas told Sputnik that a group of Russian military personnel had arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to take part in consultations with country's officials on defence industry cooperation.
The planes arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Saturday. Media earlier reported that an estimated 99 Russian military staff arrived in Caracas on board two planes, which also delivered 35 tonnes of cargo.
