DoJ Sends Hong Kong Executive to 3-Year Jail Term for Bribery in Chad, Uganda

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Chinese businessman had been sentenced to 36 months in a US jail for his role in a multi-year, multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe officials in the African nations of Chad and Uganda on behalf of the CEFC China Energy Company, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Monday.

"[Chi Ping] Patrick Ho bribed officials at the highest levels of government in Chad and Uganda in pursuit of lucrative oil deals and other business opportunities, all while using a US-based NGO to conceal his criminal scheme", Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in the release. "This kind of corruption undermines world markets and tilts the playing field against law-abiding companies and individuals".

Ho served as the secretary-general of a non-governmental organization based in Hong Kong and the US state of Virginia, which held "Special Consultative Status" with the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council, the release said.

Ho offered Chad President Idriss Déby a $2 million cash bribe for oil rights, the release said.

In addition, Ho arranged a $500,000 bribe to be paid by wire transfers from New York to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa, who had recently completed a term as the president of the UN General Assembly and schemed to pay a $500,000 bribe to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, according to the release.

Ho was convicted of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), money laundering, and conspiracy, and sentenced by US District Judge Loretta A. Preska in the state of New York.

