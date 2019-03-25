Trump Lawyer Calls for Investigation Into How Mueller Probe Began

A summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation released Sunday said there was found no proof of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign amid the 2016 US polls. Trump told reporters afterwards that "hopefully, somebody’s going to be looking at the other side."
Mueller also concluded after a 22-month-long investigation that there was no conclusive evidence that Trump obstructed justice in the probe. But the president, who has repeatedly rejected the claims of collusion as "witch hunt," said he was totally exonerated by the report.
