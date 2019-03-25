Trump Lawyer Calls for Investigation Into How Mueller Probe Began

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani called on Sunday to probe where claims of the Donald Trump camp’s collusion with Russia originated, after a similar proposal from Trump.

A summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation released Sunday said there was found no proof of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign amid the 2016 US polls. Trump told reporters afterwards that "hopefully, somebody’s going to be looking at the other side."

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Mueller Says His Report Doesn't Conclude President Committed Crime - US Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler

"There has to be a full and complete investigation, with at least as much enthusiasm as this one, to figure out where did this charge emanate, who started it, who paid for it," Giuliani told Fox News.

READ MORE: Mueller Report: 'US Forced EU to Follow Through on Sanctions Without Proof'

Mueller also concluded after a 22-month-long investigation that there was no conclusive evidence that Trump obstructed justice in the probe. But the president, who has repeatedly rejected the claims of collusion as "witch hunt," said he was totally exonerated by the report.