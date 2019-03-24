Trump Impeachment Still an Option, US Lawmaker Says Amid Mueller Report Debate

According to Adam Schiff, Mueller’s report needs to be released to the public as soon as possible in its entirety, as presenting people with only “a summary of his conclusions simply won't cut it”.

While the public is currently left wondering about the exact contents of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on suspected collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, insisted that it’s too early to jump to conclusions until the results of the investigation are published.

He delivered this remark after Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, inquired on Twitter whether Schiff will apologise for previously claiming that “there is significant evidence of collusion involving Trump campaign”.

"Mr. Giuliani would be wise to do something he has rarely done, and that is wait 'til we see the facts," Schiff said during his appearance on “This Week”.

He also insisted that "it's too early" to tell if Congress will no longer consider impeachment, because “if there were overwhelming evidence of criminally on the president's part then Congress would need to consider that remedy if indictment is foreclosed".

In response, Giuliani tweeted that “there are no indictments of any Americans for affecting the 2016 election”, and that he is “willing to wait if Rep. Schiff will apologize when that is reported officially to Congress”.

Rep. Schiff said there was significant evidence of collusion. Did he forget to give it to Mueller? We know there are no indictments of any Americans for affecting the 2016 election. I’m willing to wait if Rep. Schiff will apologize when that is reported officially to Congress. https://t.co/ZLIRBinzw2 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 24, 2019

​At the same time, Schiff insisted that Mueller’s report “is going to have to be made public ASAP” as “a summary of his conclusions simply won't cut it”, citing a need for “absolute transparency”.

Mueller’s report is going to have to be made public ASAP – a summary of his conclusions simply won't cut it. And the underlying evidence must be produced. Absolute transparency is required.



Mueller spent two years investigating, and the public has a right to know what he found: pic.twitter.com/tJWRTYtJDw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2019

​As Schiff and Giuliani exchanged pleasantries, Trump himself kept a low profile on social media, only breaking his silence on Sunday morning.

In his first two tweets posted since 22 March, the president simply wished everyone a “great day” and reiterated his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again!”

Good Morning, Have A Great Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 марта 2019 г.