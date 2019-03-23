Trump Vows US to Fight Daesh 'Whenever it Operates'

A day after the Pentagon announced victory over Daesh, US President Donald Trump promised that Washington would remain "vigilant" to fight the terrorist group.

US President Donald Trump once again declared that 100% of Syria and Iraq have been liberated from the Daesh* terrorist group. However, he said that Washington would remain vigilant against the terrorist group and fight it until it is finally defeated "whenever it operates".

A similar idea has been voiced earlier in the day by French President Emmanuel Macron, who noted that though a major danger had been eliminated, the fight against terrorists should continue.

Prior to that, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have declared a final military victory over Daesh terrorists, urging the Syrian government to recognise the administration set up in areas controlled by them.

On 22 March the same information has been declared by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who said that the entire territory of Syria has been "100 per cent eliminated" from the terrorists, noting that the US president was briefed on the issue by US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan while the American leader was on his way to Florida on Air Force One.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia