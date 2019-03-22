Register
22:22 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Emailgate: Clinton Discussed Top Secret US Middle East Issues on Private Account

    © AFP 2019 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    350

    The new batch of Hillary Clinton emails obtained by Judicial Watch contains messages that the former secretary of state tried to delete, according to the watchdog. The latest collection casts doubt on Clinton's 2015 statement under oath that she handed all her confidential work-related emails to the State Department.

    On 21 March Judicial Watch, a US conservative watchdog, announced that it had received 756 pages of newly discovered emails circulated by Hillary Clinton and her respondents through private email servers and unsecured devices during her tenure as a secretary of state. According to the watchdog, several emails in the recent batch contained classified information.

    "This final batch of Clinton emails includes five new classified emails and communications with controversial figures Lanny Davis and Sidney Blumenthal", Judicial Watch pointed out.

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, listens as she testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, before the House Select Committee on Benghazi
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Benghazi: Scandal 'Far Bigger Than Watergate' Still Haunts Clinton – Analyst
    For instance, the new collection contains classified emails sent by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to the then-secretary of state's private email address on 27 April 2011 and 19 May 2011, one of which covered the Palestinian crisis and another was titled "speech". Both were heavily redacted when released under the Freedom of Information Act.

    In another email Clinton discussed creating nothing short of a "private, 100% off-the-record" back channel to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Yet another email shows that Hillary Clinton was not eager to use her official State Department account. In a letter written to Blair on 19 January 2009, just two days she assumed office as a secretary of state, Hillary Clinton specifically noted: "Tony — We are finally moving and I am looking forward to talking w you as soon as I'm confirmed, tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest. Your emails are very helpful so pls continue to use this address [hr15@att.blackberry.net]."

    According to BuzzFeed, Clinton used her "hr15@att.blackberry.net" account while being a US senator and continued to use it for about two months after moving to the State Department.

    The 20 October 2012 email exchange between senior State Department officials and Clinton Foundation employees shed light on Bill and Hillary's trip to Haiti and the opening of the Caracol Industrial Park. Having said that the Caracol Park was funded by more than $300 million grant from USAID, the watchdog recalled that the Clinton endeavour had later come under heavy criticism for a purported money waste as it had managed to create only 4,500 jobs by January 2015 instead of the initially promised 65,000 jobs.

    WikiLeaks Logo and Hillary Clinton
    © Twitter: RT_America
    Plot Thickens: Analyst on Clinton, Alleged FBI Quid Pro Quo and Trump 'Ouster'
    Judicial Watch noted that, judging from the documents, former Secretary Clinton had been given an official email address, clintonhr@state.gov, to conduct government business, adding that she had two additional government email accounts — SMSGS@state.gov and SSHRC@state.gov — "neither of which were configured to send or receive emails".

    According to Fox News, the documents obtained by Judicial Watch cast doubt on Hillary Clinton's 2015 statement under oath that had handed over all of her classified emails to the US State Department.

    In November 2018 Judicial Watch Tom Fitton made it clear that the watchdog was determined to dig into Hillary Clinton's motivation to use her private non-state.gov email system while being at the helm of the US foreign policy. On 15 November 2018 Fitton announced that the Federal Court ruled that Hillary Clinton will have to answer the watchdog's questions concerning her private servers.

    Judicial Watch presumed that the former Secretary of State used a private email server to deliberately circumvent the Freedom of Information Act of 1967.

    In her responses under oath delivered on 14 December 2018 Clinton reiterated that she "decided to use a clintonemail.com account on the system for the purpose of convenience" which Fitton considers not convincing.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Jr. Defends Chelsea Clinton Over New York University Video
    Students Blame Chelsea Clinton for Christchurch Massacre, Force Her to Apologise
    Twitter Triggered After Clinton Fires Back at Trump Tweet With Mean Girls GIF
    Hillary Clinton's Response to FM Lavrov Over ‘Overload’ Button Gaffe REVEALED
    Hillary Clinton Says She Is Not Running in 2020
    Hillary Clinton Says She Lost 2016 After Republicans ‘Gutted Voting Rights Act’
    Tags:
    emailgate, Judicial Watch, Hillary Clinton, Tony Blair, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse