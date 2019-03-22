Register
22:22 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty Classroom

    Charlottesville Schools Closed Again After Online Threat of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

    © Flickr / Karen Apricot
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a deadly white supremacist rally just two years ago, is again facing the possibility of racist violence: for the second day in a row, local schools have been closed due to a threat of "ethnic cleansing" and other racially motivated crimes at the city's high schools.

    On Friday afternoon, Charlottesville police announced that they'd arrested a 17-year-old boy in the case earlier that morning. He's now charged with online harassment and threatening serious bodily harm to persons on school property. 

    All Charlottesville public schools were closed on Thursday after a screenshot was posted to social media forum Reddit Wednesday threatening an "ethnic cleansing" in the form of a school shooting targeting non-white students — described using racial slurs — at Charlottesville High School. The post, which appeared to be from fellow forum 4chan's political discussion board, Splinter News reports, told white students to stay home.

    The Charlottesville City school system sent a message to families in its school system on Thursday evening saying the decision to close for a second day had been made based on "extensive conversations" with law enforcement. The message, shared on the school system's Facebook page, said, "We would like to acknowledge and condemn the fact that this threat was racially charged. We do not tolerate hate or racism. The entire staff and School Board stand in solidarity with our students of color — and with people who have been singled out for reasons such as religion or ethnicity or sexual identity in other vile threats made across the country or around the world. We are in this together, and a threat against one is a threat against all."

    Gavin McInnes is surrounded by supporters after speaking at a rally Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Berkeley, California.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Twitter Gives Proud Boys the Boot Ahead of Charlottesville Anniversary Rally

    Charlottesville daily newspaper The Daily Progress reported late Thursday night that all public schools would be closed for a second day after a similar threat was made regarding another nearby school. Albemarle High School Superintendent Matt Haas said Thursday that a threat to his school, which is just outside the city of Charlottesville in Albemarle County, had been posted on social media, though he also said there was no evidence linking the threat to his school to the previous threat to Charlottesville High School. Local NBC affiliate NBC 29 reported Friday morning that a teenager had been taken into custody over the threat to Albemarle; this teenager, about whom no details have been released, was taken into custody hours before the 17-year-old linked to the Charlottesville High School threat was arrested. 

    Albemarle County schools opened one hour late on Friday due to weather concerns, but the county has increased police presence around the schools. 

    Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said Thursday afternoon that her department was trying to identify the source of the original threat and putting together search warrants, according to The Daily Progress, and that she expected the web forums to cooperate with law enforcement.

    Man bloodied during violent protests in Charlottesville, Virignia on August 12, 2017.
    © Alex Rubinstein
    DHS Chief Suggests ‘Foreign Influence’ Behind Deadly Charlottesville Violence

    Charlottesville, with a population of nearly 49,000, has more than 4,300 students enrolled in its kindergarten through high school public school system. Its student body is nearly 60 percent non-white, according to statistics presented by the school system.

    In August 2017, a variety of neo-Nazi and white supremacist organizations organized two days of protest in Charlottesville, dubbed the "Unite the Right" rally. When met by masses of counterprotesters, violent clashes broke out, with Unite the Right demonstrators beating a black man in a parking garage and, in the most infamous incident that day, deliberately driving at speed into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Two Virginia state troopers also died as a result of the protests when the helicopter they were using to monitor events crashed.

    Related:

    ‘Outsmarted’: US Neo-Nazi Groups Taken Over by Black Civil Rights Activist
    UK Couple Who Named Child After Hitler Found to Be Members of Neo-Nazi Group
    Swedish Police to Allow Neo-Nazi Group to Hold Rally in Stockholm - Reports
    Tags:
    racist, ethnic cleansing, school, school shooting, threat, attack, 4Chan, Charlottesville, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse