Florida Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty in New York Court - Reports

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Cesar Cayoc, accused of sending pipe bombs to current or former Democrat party officials and critics of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in a court in New York, US media reported.

Sayoc appeared in a courtroom before a US federal judge in Manhattan where he pleaded guilty, NBC News New York reported on Thursday evening.

The 57-year-old Floridian pleaded guilty to 30 charges, including using weapons of mass destruction, interstate mailing of explosives and use of destructive devices during crimes of violence.

In November, Sayoc pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during a court appearance.

The authorities initially charged Sayoc with five counts of criminal wrongdoing.

Sayoc is accused of sending packages containing explosive devices to numerous Democratic officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, US Congresswomen Deborah Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Walters, as well as to the corporate media outlet CNN.