Register
06:53 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    Kushner Uses WhatsApp, Personal Email to Do Official Work, Top Democrat Says

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senior White House adviser and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has used his personal accounts to conduct official government business, Elijah Cummings, chair of the House Oversight Committee said in a letter sent to the White House.

    The letter confirms that the House Oversight and Reform Committee has obtained information about the use of private email and messaging applications by White House officials.  According to the letter, Jared Kushner has used WhatsApp messenger for conducting official business, including communication with foreign contacts. It also said that Ivanka Trump, who is the US President's daughter and Jared Kushner's wife, violated federal law by not preserving all of her official emails as required.

    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Jared Kushner, Ivanka Could be Fined $1,000 a Day for Breaking Anti-Nepotism Law
    The Maryland Democrat also bashed the White House for not providing the committee with essential documents, which were repeatedly requested.

    "The White House's failure to provide documents and information is obstructing the committee's investigation into allegations of violations of federal records laws by White House officials," Elijah Cummings wrote. "In fact, as you know, the White House has not produced a single piece of paper to the Committee in the 116th Congress-in this or any other investigation," he added.

    READ MORE: Trump Was Initially 'Reluctant' to Meet Netanyahu, 'Kushner Inc.' Author Claims

    According to the letter, Abbe Lowell, personal counsel for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, confirmed in December that Kushner was still using WhatsApp "as part of his official duties in the White House". Lowell also said that Ivanka received official emails related to business on her personal email and that she didn't forward them to her official account, which is a violation of the Presidential Records Act, he noted.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    Kushner Middle East Peace Deal Could Be ‘Travelling Back in Time' - Professor
    This is not the first time top White House officials have been accused of using personal accounts for official business. In 2015, Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and account during her tenure as US Secretary of State for work-related purposes, contrary to established rules and regulations, became publicly known.

    READ MORE: Only Melania Can Say No to Ivanka Trump, 'Kushner Inc.' Author Claims

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal probe into whether Clinton intended to break US law by using a private server and email account. Director Comey previously concluded that Clinton's use of a home-based email server for official business as the United States' top diplomat was "extremely careless," but he did not recommend criminal charges against her.

    Clinton had erased 33,000 of her emails after receiving a subpoena to submit them, while her closest associates destroyed at least 13 blackberry and other devices that they had used to communicate.

    Related:

    Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit
    Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner
    Qatar Admits It Helped Bail Out Jared Kushner's Manhattan Tower - Reports
    Trump Demands WH to Grant Kushner Top Security Clearance Amid US Intel Concerns
    Tags:
    personal account, WhatsApp, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Elijah Cummings, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse