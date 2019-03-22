Kushner Uses WhatsApp, Personal Email to Do Official Work, Top Democrat Says

Senior White House adviser and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has used his personal accounts to conduct official government business, Elijah Cummings, chair of the House Oversight Committee said in a letter sent to the White House.

The letter confirms that the House Oversight and Reform Committee has obtained information about the use of private email and messaging applications by White House officials. According to the letter, Jared Kushner has used WhatsApp messenger for conducting official business, including communication with foreign contacts. It also said that Ivanka Trump, who is the US President's daughter and Jared Kushner's wife, violated federal law by not preserving all of her official emails as required.

The Maryland Democrat also bashed the White House for not providing the committee with essential documents, which were repeatedly requested.

"The White House's failure to provide documents and information is obstructing the committee's investigation into allegations of violations of federal records laws by White House officials," Elijah Cummings wrote. "In fact, as you know, the White House has not produced a single piece of paper to the Committee in the 116th Congress-in this or any other investigation," he added.

According to the letter, Abbe Lowell, personal counsel for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, confirmed in December that Kushner was still using WhatsApp "as part of his official duties in the White House". Lowell also said that Ivanka received official emails related to business on her personal email and that she didn't forward them to her official account, which is a violation of the Presidential Records Act, he noted.

This is not the first time top White House officials have been accused of using personal accounts for official business. In 2015, Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and account during her tenure as US Secretary of State for work-related purposes, contrary to established rules and regulations, became publicly known.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal probe into whether Clinton intended to break US law by using a private server and email account. Director Comey previously concluded that Clinton's use of a home-based email server for official business as the United States' top diplomat was "extremely careless," but he did not recommend criminal charges against her.

Clinton had erased 33,000 of her emails after receiving a subpoena to submit them, while her closest associates destroyed at least 13 blackberry and other devices that they had used to communicate.