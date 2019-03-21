Register
    President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game

    Dems Lobby Aims to Attract $50Mln to Lure Core Supporters From Trump - Reports

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American Bridge 21st Century, an influential Democratic political action committee, is launching a campaign to attract an additional $50 million from donors to lure core supporters of US President Donald Trump, blue collar individuals living in the Upper Midwest, away from him, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Thursday.

    "We understand that we may not win these voters back entirely, but if we don't make inroads into these areas, we will win the popular vote, lose the Electoral College, and the Senate could be lost for a decade", American Bridge's memo to donors, obtained by the broadcaster, said.

    The funding will be used for an advertising campaign focusing on the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and, possibly, Florida, in an attempt to persuade voters that Trump's policies have harmed their interests.

    The organisation aims to raise funds to boost its biannual budget from $30 million to $80 million for the 2020 presidential campaign, the broadcaster said.

    According to Democratic strategist James Carville, who works with American Bridge, Midwest states have been underinvested by the party, and "writing off" rural white people is "immoral" and "politically stupid".

    President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Founded in 2010, American Bridge engages in tracking the activity of Republican politicians, filming their speeches and discovering their failures to deliver on election promises. The organisation backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Democratic primary but is still neutral in the primaries for next year's presidential election.

    Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the states where Trump outpaced Clinton in the 2016 election by the narrowest margins of less than 1 percent in each and were vital to securing the victory of the Republican candidate. Florida had the fourth smallest margin in favour of Trump in the 2016 election — 1.2 percent.

