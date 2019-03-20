Foreign Leaders Urge Joe Biden to Enter 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

Biden was approached by several European leaders at the recent Munich Security Conference, who articulated their desire for him to launch a White House bid, Politico reported, citing conference attendees familiar with the conversations.
The report said Biden met privately with the leaders of Ukraine, Greece, Kosovo and Macedonia at the Munich conference. Some of those leaders urged him to run, a conference attendee with knowledge of the matter told Politico.
The leaders noted that Biden's foreign policy track record and longtime commitment to the transatlantic alliance would be a sure way to fix the damage done by President Donald Trump's policy of disengagement, the report said.
While Biden is likely to enter the 2020 presidential race, the encouragement from international leaders fueled his appetite, according to a Democratic Party official.
The former vice president is widely expected to announce a 2020 bid in the coming weeks, the report said.
More than ten Democrats have already announced their intention to run in the 2020 presidential election, including Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.
Incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, has announced his intention to run for re-election.
