Foreign Leaders Urge Joe Biden to Enter 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several European leaders are encouraging former US Vice President Joe Biden to enter the 2020 US presidential race and restore what they characterize are the United States “fractured alliances,” Politico reported on Wednesday.

Biden was approached by several European leaders at the recent Munich Security Conference, who articulated their desire for him to launch a White House bid, Politico reported, citing conference attendees familiar with the conversations.

The report said Biden met privately with the leaders of Ukraine, Greece, Kosovo and Macedonia at the Munich conference. Some of those leaders urged him to run, a conference attendee with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

The leaders noted that Biden's foreign policy track record and longtime commitment to the transatlantic alliance would be a sure way to fix the damage done by President Donald Trump's policy of disengagement, the report said.

While Biden is likely to enter the 2020 presidential race, the encouragement from international leaders fueled his appetite, according to a Democratic Party official.

The former vice president is widely expected to announce a 2020 bid in the coming weeks, the report said.

Joe Biden keeps claiming people call him “Middle-Class Joe” and that it means he’s “not sophisticated.”



1. No one calls him that, except him.



2. Why does he think “middle class” means “not sophisticated”?



This lie isn't just bizarre, it's insulting to millions of Americans. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 18, 2019

Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Biden represented the state of Delaware in the US Senate between 1973 and 2009. He ran for president of the United States in 1988 and 2008, but withdrew early from both races.

More than ten Democrats have already announced their intention to run in the 2020 presidential election, including Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, has announced his intention to run for re-election.