Register
18:05 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Strips Down NAKED to Let Fans Know She’s 'Ready to Party' (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/mileycyrus
    US
    Get short URL
    5019

    The bombshell apparently referred to her tight festival schedule for this summer, as she is due to be one of the headliners at, among other events, the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair’s 50th anniversary celebration in Watkins Glen, New York - the most iconic music festival in American history.

    US singer and actress Miley Cyrus has stripped down for a naked Instagram snap, telling her fans she is “queer and ready to party” in the run-up to a new beach and festival season.

    The famed blonde posted a snapshot of her sun-kissed self in the buff snuggling into a lounger in the middle of a desert, while her arm is modestly placed over her chest to hide her private parts.

    “Festival season is here, I'm queer, and ready to party! lets go summer 2019!" the caption reads, with fans immediately taking to the comment section to express their delight over the saucy scene captured in the picture. The pop star’s 88-something million-strong army of Instagram followers could also take a glance at Cyrus’ dreamcatcher inkwork on her ribcage and a few small tattoos above her elbow.

    In the meantime, Miley is among the participants at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair — the 50th-anniversary celebration of the iconic music festival, slated for 16 —18 August. Below another picture Miley wrote, tongue-in-cheek, referring to the landmark event due to be also attended by other stars such as JAY-Z, The Killers and Dead & Company and so on:

    "Woodstock here I come! When I'm not riding a wrecking ball, you can find me on a giant cock", Miley cheekily noted.

    Miley, who is also going to perform at Glastonbury Festival in Britain in the upcoming summer, has underscored her “queer nature” on multiple occasions. She told Vanity Fair in an interview earlier this year that her identity is still vitally important now that she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

    "We're redefining, to be f**king frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person", Cyrus noted at the time.

    Related:

    Beijing to Expand Ties With Canberra, Kuala Lumpur - Chinese Foreign Minister
    Confirmed: Man Who Died in Kuala Lumpur Aiport Was Kim Jong-un's Brother
    Malaysia Foils Terrorist Attack on Saudi King Salman in Kuala Lumpur
    Tags:
    saucy, Snapshot, naked, strip, festival, Instagram, Miley Cyrus, Great Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok