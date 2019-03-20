NATO Press Office Refuses to Address Trump's Idea to Make Brazil 'Official' Ally

"We refer you to the US authorities on this", a NATO press office representative said, when asked to comment on the remarks.
Speaking at a press conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, Trump suggested that Brazil would become a significant non-NATO ally or "maybe" an alliance member.
Bolsonaro, who assumed office on 1 January, stressed at the press conference that Brazil and the United States would both uphold traditional family values and stand against fake news.
