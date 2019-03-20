Register
04:10 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Monsanto's cash cow weedkiller Roundup probably causes cancer, according to a new report from the United Nation's cancer research organization.

    US Court Finds Monsanto’s Roundup Herbicide Caused Second Man’s Cancer

    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A federal court has ruled against agribiz giant Monsanto in a second case, finding the company’s popular weed killer, Roundup, was responsible for a California farmer’s cancer. The case paves the way for the settlement of tens of thousands of similar pending cases.

    A jury in the US District Court for the Northern District of California found on Tuesday that Monsanto's herbicide Roundup was, more likely than not, a "substantial factor" in 70-year-old Sonoma County farmer Edwin Hardeman's cancer.

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Ghost Writing Studies Helped Monsanto Silence Regulators - Pundit

    Hardeman told the court he used the herbicide for decades to kill poison oak, a rash-causing vine, on his 56-acre farm, often inhaling the fumes after they'd been sprayed and feeling the chemical on his hands, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A pathologist also testified that Roundup was the most likely cause of his illness.

    Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer that targets white blood cells, the body's primary defense forces. Hardeman's is in remission. However, that was not the case for another California farmer, 46-year-old DeWayne Johnson, who testified last summer that his terminal cancer, also non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had been caused by decades of use of Roundup at his work as a groundskeeper, Sputnik reported.

    The San Francisco court ruled in Johnson's favor last August, ultimately awarding him $78.5 million in damages and saying Monsanto "acted with malice, oppression or fraud" by not adequately warning customers about the carcinogenic dangers of its products, "and should be punished for its conduct."

    coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga
    © AP Photo / Branden Camp
    ‘Rotten’ Math: EPA Wants to Let Power Plants Pump Mercury Into Air Again

    Multiple national and international agencies have identified Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate, as a probable cause of cancer in humans, including the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is an arm of the World Health Organization, and the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

    The Chronicle notes that Hardeman's case is one of three "bellwether" trials that will establish guidelines for the settlement of 760 other cases against Monsanto around the country that have been transferred to US District Judge Vince Chhabria's court in San Francisco, as well as another 10,000 pending cases elsewhere.

    The jury will return on Wednesday to decide if Monsanto shall award Hardeman damage payments, and if so, how much.

    US Army helicopter sprays Agent Orange over Vietnamese fields.
    Public Domain
    Decades On, US Will Pay Millions to Vietnam Vets Exposed to Agent Orange

    Monsanto was also the manufacturer, along with Dow Chemical, of the notorious defoliant chemical dubbed "Agent Orange" sprayed by US forces during the Vietnam War to destroy forest areas and deny Vietnamese forces the cover of foliage. Aside from the massive environmental destruction wrought by the air spraying of 19 million gallons of the chemical in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia from 1961 to 1971, 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the chemical, and at least 400,000 died because of it, according to the Red Cross of Vietnam. In the 1980s, the US paid out-of-court settlements to roughly 50,000 US Vietnam War veterans injured by the chemical, to the tune of $180 million, according to the New York Times.

    Sputnik reported last October that cost of US government-sponsored cleanup of heavily sprayed areas in Vietnam, which was then wrapping up, also totaled in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

    Related:

    India Caps BT Cotton Royalty to Monsanto; Third Cut in Four Years
    India’s Apex Court Reinstates Monsanto’s Patent Claim Over GM Cotton Seed
    US Lawyers Have 'Explosive' Documents on Monsanto's Business in Europe
    Tags:
    payments, damages, trials, court ruling, cancer, herbicide, Roundup, US District Court, Monsanto, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse