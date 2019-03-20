Trump Nominates Delta Airlines Executive to Lead Federal Aviation Body

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has chosen a former Air Force pilot and airline senior executive to be the next head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the White House announced on Tuesday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Stephen M. Dickson of Georgia, to be the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration for a term of five years," the announcement said.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Dickson will also serve as Chairman of the Air Traffic Services Committee in the Department of Transportation, the White House said.

"Dickson recently retired from service as the Senior Vice President-Flight Operations for Delta Air Lines… [where he] was responsible for the safety and operational performance of… global flight operations, as well as pilot training, crew resources… and regulatory compliance," the White House said.

Dickson also flew in line operations as an A320 captain, and previously flew the B727, B737, B757, and B767, and is a strong advocate for commercial aviation safety and improvements to the US National Airspace System, the White House added.