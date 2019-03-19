Register
14:07 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google logo

    Google Forced to Drop Christian Ad on LGBT Over Internal Backlash – Report

    © REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This is not the first time Google employees have forced the top management to alter the company's policies towards certain issues. Last time, some of them were offended by the use of word "family" in an internal presentation and pressured the company to avoid its use in the future.

    Google employees were behind barring a video on same-sex relations by Christian radio host Michael Brown from the company's advertisements on YouTube in June 2018, internal communications obtained by The Daily Caller showed. One of the employees pointed out that Brown's video popped up in ads on channels run by gay content creators.

    Google
    © AFP 2018 / Philippe Huguen
    New F-Word? Angry Google Employees Say Phrase 'Family Friendly' is 'Homophobic' – Report

    On the video in question Brown explains that members of the LGBT community are welcome as Christians, but they are still called on to follow Christian norms, when it comes to sex and marriage, which is normally seen as a union between a man and a woman.

    Google's vice president for product management and ads, Vishal Sharma, decided to personally intervene in the matter, according to the internal communications, and suggested banning Brown's video from the advertisement platform for good because it "violated [Google's] policy".

    "YouTube is an open platform and we support the free expression of creators with a wide range of views. But we don't allow advertising that disparages people based on who they are — including their sexual orientation — and we remove ads that violate this basic principle", the internal email from the vice president read.

    Google employees have affected company policies and actions in the past. Notably, last time a group of employees complained that they were offended by the use of word "family" in an internal presentation of a product related to children. One of the employees pointed out that the term was used in context of "household with children" excluding those families, who do not have kids and thus being "offensive, inappropriate, homophobic, and wrong".

    READ MORE: Google Denies Trump Accusations of Working With Chinese Military

    The complaints forced Google Vice President Pavni Diwanji to step in and promise that the company would acknowledge raised "concerns" and promised to find a way to change the term for a more "inclusive" one.

    Related:

    Google Denies Trump Accusations of Working With Chinese Military
    US General Accuses Google's Work of Indirectly Benefiting China's Army
    Trump Accuses Google of Helping Chinese Military
    Time to Pay: Scholars on Why France, EU Went After Google, Facebook, Amazon
    France Hits Google, Amazon, Facebook with 3% Digital Tax
    Tags:
    advertisement, Christians, LGBT, scandal, YouTube, Alphabet Inc, Google, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse