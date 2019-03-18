Trump Administration Seeks $22.9Bln for Military Intelligence Budget - Pentagon

NEW YORK (Sputnik) – The Trump administration has requested $22.95 billion in funds for the Pentagon's Military Intelligence Program, which includes its Overseas Contingency Operations, the US Department of Defence said in a press release on Monday.

“The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program top-line budget request for Fiscal Year 2020,” the release said. “The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $22.95 billion and is aligned to support the national defense strategy.”

The Pentagon said its decision to make the top line figure public would not jeopardize any classified activities within the Military Intelligence Program.

However, the details regarding specific programs in the MIP will remain classified for national security reasons and will not be released to the public, the Pentagon said.