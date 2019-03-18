Register
18 March 2019
    US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016

    Kirsten Gillibrand Officially Joins 2020 Presidential Race Via Twitter (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    The New York Senator published a video in social media to make her announcement.

    New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand officially announced the launch of her 2020 presidential campaign.

    While Gillibrand recently visited several early voting states, she now formally joined the other 14 Dem candidates who seek to challenge the incumbent US President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 US presidential election.

    Gillibrand announced her move by posting a video in her Twitter Sunday morning, the Guardian report notes.

    "We need a leader who makes big, bold, brave choices," Gillibrand said in a video focused on the word "Brave". "Someone who isn't afraid of progress. That's why I'm running for president. And it's why I'm asking you for your support."

    In the video, the New York Senator aims to provide "paid family leave for all," "end gun violence," and pass the so-called Green New Deal. She also vows to "get money out of politics and take back our democracy."

    ​Her first actual rally speech as candidate is scheduled for March 24, and will take place in New York City, in front of the Trump International Hotel.

    Her public announcement has not increased her polling numbers, according to reports, as ordinarily happens with new candidates, The Guardian report notes, adding that her rating remains at approximately 1 percent "in most public opinion polls."

    US President Donald Trump before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires (File photo).
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    'Fishing Expedition': Analyst on House Dems' New Efforts to Dig Up Dirt on Trump Ahead of 2020 Race
    Gillibrand was formerly on a conservative, centrist slope of the US Democratic party during her tenure in the House of Representatives between 2006-2009. After Hillary Clinton became US Secretary of State, Gillibrand took her seat and shifted her politics left, noting that she now represented a liberal state, as opposed to the more conservative 20th congressional district of New York, The Guardian's report says.

    The newly-minted candidate — who graduated magna cum laude in Asian Studies and has lived in both Beijing and Taiwan — reportedly seeks to position herself as a unifying lawmaker who can appeal to all Democrats amid reported division between distinctively left lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the more conservative core of the party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who believe radical ideas are likely to repel more voters than they attract.

    Gillibrand's political career is most known for her fight against sexual assault within branches of the US military and government staff. In 2017, she was criticized by fellow Democrats after initiating a campaign to force Democratic Senator Al Franken to resign over unproven allegations of sexual misconduct.

