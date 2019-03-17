Boeing Finalizing 737 MAX Software Upgrades After Ethiopia Deadly Crash - Report

The US-based manufacturer said that the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) - feature installed on 737 MAX series to prevent stalls, low-speed and nose-up flight - was in final stage of its update, AFP Reported Sunday.

"Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs", Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement, cited by AFP.

The Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed last week. All 157 people from 35 countries who were on board were killed. In the wake of the tragedy, which followed the similar deadly crash of Boeing 737 MAX in Indonesia in late October, aviation authorities and airlines around the world have either grounded their 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

According to the preliminary investigation, the plane's sensors were reportedly showing incorrect speed and altitude readings.

Boeing, in its turn, said on Wednesday that it had "full confidence" in the safety of its 737 MAX aircraft but supported the decision to temporarily ground the entire fleet of 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series planes after the crash.

On Tuesday, the aircraft manufacturer said in a press release on Monday that All Boeing 737 MAX aircraft would adopt new enhanced software in the coming weeks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW