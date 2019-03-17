Register
15:59 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he exits the stage with his wife, former second lady Jill Biden, left, after speaking at the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, amid growing expectations he'll soon announce he's running for president

    Run Intended? Joe Biden 'Accidentally' Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    American journalist Michael Kinsley once famously wrote, "A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth, some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say" — and it appears that former Vice President Joe Biden has just had one.

    Speaking at a dinner for the Delaware Democratic Party on Saturday, Biden praised his own record at the Democratic Party.

    "I know I get criticised. I'm told I get criticised by the new left. I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United… anybody who would run," he quickly walked back, drawing a round of cheers and applause from the audience.

    "Of anybody who would run," he repeated, making a sign of the cross.

    The 76-year-old went on to deliver what one would describe as a Democratic candidate-style speech; he criticised Donald Trump for stoking division and anger and noted that next year's election will be the most important vote in a century.

    "We're living in the battle for the soul of America," he said. "We have an overwhelming need to restore the backbone of America."

    On Tuesday, he stirred up speculation that he would run in 2020 at a conference of firefighters in Washington, DC, who met him with a standing ovation and chants of "Run, Joe, run!"

    READ MORE: Biden Plans to Focus on Infrastructure Reform in 2020 Election Bid – Reports

    "Save it a little longer," he told his supporters. "I may need it in a few weeks."

    The Critical Hour
    Beto O'Rourke Enters 2020 Race With No Platform Just Platitudes

    A CNN presidential poll in Iowa revealed last week that Biden, with 27 per cent, was leading the pack of possible Democratic contenders, with Bernie Sanders securing 25 per cent of the votes and other candidates earning less than 10 per cent of support.

    Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton ruled out a third presidential run.

    Meanwhile, over a dozen Democrats have entered the presidential race, with the latest being Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Other potential nominees include senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, and former housing secretary Julian Castro.

    Related:

    If Biden and O'Rourke Can Why Not Abrams?
    'No, Thanks': Joe Biden Causes Twitterstorm by Hinting He May Run for Presidency
    Ex-US Vice President Biden Still Undecided Whether to Run for President in 2020
    Chris Christie Says Biden Has the Best Chance to Beat Trump in 2020
    Joe Biden Bashed for Saying Segregation Was Good for African-American Identity
    Tags:
    presidential run, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden, Delaware, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse