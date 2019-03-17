Hundreds of Protesters Rally in Support of Maduro in DC (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The protesters demanded US to stop its involvement in Venezuelan internal affairs, remove the imposed sanctions and rule out the possibility of military intervention in the country.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday at Lafayette Square near White House to express their support for Venezuela's incumbent president Nicolas Maduro.

​Named "Hands Off Venezuela," the rally condemned what it has called US administration's attempt to engineer a coup in Venezuela and replace the legitimate president Maduro with the opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Beautiful crowd today in the belly of the beast, where citizens have gathered to affirm our respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence & demand an end to economic war. With 40 million people living in poverty, we need humanitarian in the US! #handsoffvenezuela pic.twitter.com/I7CuuN9TQh — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) 16 марта 2019 г.

"​Act Now to Stop War and End Racism" (ANSWER) Coalition outlined the group's demands on its website as a protest against US involvement in Guaido's coup; a protest against sanctions imposed on Venezuela which they claim make people of the nation suffer; and a protest against possible military intervention in the country by US "and their proxies in the region."

Today in D.C., thousands marched against U.S. imperialism in Venezuela and in support of Maduro & the Bolivarian Revolution



The people are chanting #HandsOffVenezuela @answercoalition @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/k4oAdhW2nM — #USOUTOFVENEZUELA (@uvastudentpower) 16 марта 2019 г.

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, actor Danny Glover, Codepink’s Medea Benjamin, Grayzone journalist Max Blumenthal and a number of other journalists and activists were among the speakers at the event.

Happening NOW: Hundreds gather in Los Angeles to demand an end to US intervention in Venezuela #HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/DWbbmNzzPy — ANSWER Los Angeles (@AnswerLA) 16 марта 2019 г.

​The protests in support of Maduro have also occurred in other US cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, as well as Venezuela's capital of Caracas.

Today's chavista anti imperialist march in Avenida Urdaneta, Caracas. Share widely as you won't see it on CNN and The Guardian won't report it. #HandsOffvenezuela pic.twitter.com/TX1nxECy79 — Hands Off Venezuela (@HOVcampaign) 16 марта 2019 г.

