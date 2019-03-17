Donald Trump Jr. Defends Chelsea Clinton Over New York University Video

The two children of rival candidates ended up in an unlikely alliance following Friday's shooting massacre in New Zealand.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke out in defense of Chelsea Clinton, who was confronted by New York University over her comments regarding Representative Ilhan Omar, connecting the comments to the Friday terror shooting in New Zealand.

"It's sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism," Trump tweeted Saturday. "We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn't understand this is part of the problem."

​Clinton has Omar, who suggested that Jewish political lobbying organizations paid US politicians for their support of Tel Aviv, which many perceived as an expression of anti-Semitism.

"We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism," Chelsea tweeted, joining a choir of condemnation.

On Friday, a group of NYU students confronted the Chleea Clinton, accusing her of "jumping on right-wing bandwagon."

"This, right here, is the result of the massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you have put out into the world," one student said. "I want you to know that. I want you to feel that deep inside. The [now 50] people died because of the rhetoric you put out there."

Here is a pregnant Chelsea Clinton being accosted in public by NYU students blaming her for the New Zealand massacre. You are free to have your opinion, but how you express yourself matters. Note how Clinton never shuts down or stops listening, despite not deserving any of this. pic.twitter.com/V6XcC3lWCB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) 16 марта 2019 г.

​"I'm so sorry that you feel that way," Clinton repeated at the time, sparking outrage and admiration online.

"I didn't tell Chelsea Clinton she was the one who put a gun to Muslims' heads," the student later tweeted. "I said, and continue to say, that by jumping on the right-wing bandwagon and vilifying Ilhan Omar, she fed into the exact discourse we were at the vigil to protest."