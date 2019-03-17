Play Along With the Game: Trump Backs the Call to Make Mueller Report Public

US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly blasted FBI Special Counsellor Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, appears to be absolutely confident of the outcome.

Trump has thrown his support to a bipartisan call by Congress for Mueller's report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections to be made public.

"On the recent non-binding vote (420-0) in Congress about releasing the Mueller Report, I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency," Trump tweeted Saturday. "Makes us all look good and doesn't matter. Play along with the game!"

On the recent non-binding vote (420-0) in Congress about releasing the Mueller Report, I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency. Makes us all look good and doesn’t matter. Play along with the game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 марта 2019 г.

​On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted in support of a nonbinding resolution calling on Attorney General William Barr to release Mueller's report to the general public. Since the resolution is nonbinding, Mueller, Trump and General Attorney Barr cannot be forced to release more of the report both to the Congress and the public, than required by the Justice Department and federal law.

© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak Intelligence Community Veterans Blast Mueller's 'Forensic-Free Findings'

Prior to the vote, some Democrats expressed their concern that the administration might try to keep the report secret, with the Attorney General exploiting legal loopholes to hide the report from the public — a move that Barr earlier denied.

"I will commit to providing as much information as I can, consistent with the regulations," Barr said about the report during his February confirmation hearing, according to Fox.

Trump has reportedly been open to the idea of releasing the report, repeatedly claiming that there was "no collusion" between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin. However, he also repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation, calling it "conflicted" and "illegal".

"This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime. Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win," Trump tweeted Friday. "This should never happen to a president again!"

After Mueller finishes and submits his report, Barr will review it and write his own memo explaining the findings to the leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. The Attorney General is the ultimate official who decides whether the report will be made public, according to Fox News.

Trump has repeatedly blasted the ongoing investigation, which he believes targeted him personally, calling it "witch hunt." Russia has also repeatedly denied all claims of its involvement in the outcome of the 2016 US election.