Despite a special counsel investigation that has already lasted two years, Robert Mueller and his team have yet to present any evidence of Russian meddling or Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US presidential elections.

A federal judge in Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit against the 2016 Trump campaign, which the document claims allegedly colluded with Russia and WikiLeaks to hack and release Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails.

The lawsuit was filed by DNC staffer Scott Comer and two party donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg, who claimed damages from the publication of the stolen documents, which contained personal information including social security numbers, home addresses and confidential financial data.

Judge Henry Hudson was cited by local media as saying that “even if their allegations were true, they failed to properly state a claim upon which relief could be granted”.

He added that the plaintiffs’ complaint details the alleged interaction between the Trump Campaign and Russian operatives, which Hudson said is “more than ample at this point to provide a plausible factual basis for plaintiffs' allegation that the campaign was aware that the stolen information had been unlawfully obtained”.

The remarks came after Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS News in February that his team had not managed to find anything during the two years of investigation that “would suggest there was collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia”.

Since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential elections, US authorities have been investigating allegations that his campaign team somehow colluded with Russia, claiming that Moscow allegedly hacked the election process in order to help him.

Russia rejects the involvement, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the accusations.

Moscow notes that the collusion allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of the other presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, as well as to deflect public opinion from actual instances of electoral fraud, corruption and other pressing issues.

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly denied ties with Moscow, claiming that the investigation into alleged collusion is a politically-motivated "witch hunt".

Trump pointed out in a tweet last year that “collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was no collusion (except by crooked Hillary and the Democrats)”.