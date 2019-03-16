Register
11:15 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump making a point during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans on 14 January 2019

    Virginia Judge Dismisses Democrats’ Lawsuit Over Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite a special counsel investigation that has already lasted two years, Robert Mueller and his team have yet to present any evidence of Russian meddling or Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    A federal judge in Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit against the 2016 Trump campaign, which the document claims allegedly colluded with Russia and WikiLeaks to hack and release Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails.

    The lawsuit was filed by DNC staffer Scott Comer and two party donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg, who claimed damages from the publication of the stolen documents, which contained  personal information including social security numbers, home addresses and confidential financial data.

    READ MORE: FBI, CIA Officials Reportedly Doubt Major Allegations of Trump-Russia Collusion

    Judge Henry Hudson was cited by local media as saying that “even if their allegations were true, they failed to properly state a claim upon which relief could be granted”.

    He added that the plaintiffs’ complaint details the alleged interaction between the Trump Campaign and Russian operatives, which Hudson said is “more than ample at this point to provide a plausible factual basis for plaintiffs' allegation that the campaign was aware that the stolen information had been unlawfully obtained”.

    The remarks came after Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS News in February that his team had not managed to find anything during the two years of investigation that “would suggest there was collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia”.

    READ MORE: Trump Accuses House Intel Chief of Collusion With Creators of Russia 'Dossier'

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential elections, US authorities have been investigating allegations that his campaign team somehow colluded with Russia, claiming that Moscow allegedly hacked the election process in order to help him.

    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, center, arrives to speak to members of the media after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. Stone says there is not one shred of evidence that he was involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone's interview comes as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the Russian meddling and possible links to Trump's campaign.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    'There Was No Russian Collusion': Stone's Lawyer Dismisses Mueller's Indictment
    Russia rejects the involvement, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the accusations.

    Moscow notes that the collusion allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of the other presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, as well as to deflect public opinion from actual instances of electoral fraud, corruption and other pressing issues.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls New Probe Into Alleged Collusion With Russia 'Unlimited Harassment'

    Trump, for his part, has repeatedly denied ties with Moscow, claiming that the investigation into alleged collusion is a politically-motivated "witch hunt".

    Trump pointed out in a tweet last year that “collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was no collusion (except by crooked Hillary and the Democrats)”.

    Related:

    Trump: Mueller's Probe of 'Russia Collusion' Based on Fraud
    Trump Says Many Lawyers Eager to Represent Him in 'Russia Collusion' Case
    ‘No Collusion’: US House GOP Exonerates Trump Campaign
    No Proof of Collusion Makes FBI’s Trump Team Sting an ‘Intelligence Operation’
    Tags:
    allegations, collusion, lawsuit, 2016 US presidential elections, Democratic National Committee, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse