Twitterians Cry Conspiracy Over Bernie Sanders’ Head Injury

Sanders appeared with stitches on his forehead during his meeting with healthcare experts in Charleston, South Carolina, Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) got stitched up after what his campaign says was a minor injury sustained while campaigning in South Carolina.

According to campaign spokeswoman Arianna Jones, Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door Friday and had to walk to a walk-in clinic for medical help. The 77-year-old senator received a half-dozen stitches and was given a "clean bill of health," Jones said.

She also added that Sanders will not change his schedule and will travel to Nevada for his first presidential rally after he is finished with his scheduled meetings in South Carolina.

However, not all Twitterians bought the "shower door" explanation, with many users theorizing that something more sinister could have happened.

Someone tell me what kind of shower door is capable of this, SO I CAN NEVER BUY IT. K, thx. #BernieSanders



Bernie Sanders gets 7 stitches after cutting head on shower door | TheHill https://t.co/P3z1ermCvS — JoAnna Kyle (@joanna_kyle) 15 марта 2019 г.

If shower doors are sending causing you to get stitches, its probably about time for you to have a seat #BernieSanders — زيد الشمري (@rockin9pearls) 15 марта 2019 г.

Bernie Sanders has a fresh head wound with stitches. Whoopsie! Just randomly hit his head on a shower door! Will be interested in whether he continues to run for President. — Mr. Wolfe, Author & Fighter (@meta_gear) 15 марта 2019 г.

Bernie Sanders Gets 7 Stitches on His Head After Run-in With Glass Shower Door https://t.co/pvupeiZ23z via @gatewaypundit whoever got Reid is now warning Bernie — RiseFromTheAshes (@AmericanRising) 15 марта 2019 г.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders expected to continue on the campaign trail after shower door injury” is the headline. Makes me wonder whether any presidential candidate has ever dropped out of a race due to injury. — Claude Horvath (@ClaudeHorvath) 15 марта 2019 г.

Bernie Sanders gets 7 stiches bc of some “ accident” with the shower door?? Oh please! Make up a better story! I’ve been in plenty of showers with a door over the years,and NEVER had an accident. Something wicked this way comes. — 🇺🇸TheSeaFairie 🇺🇸 (@TheSeaFairie) 15 марта 2019 г.

​Sanders also ran for the presidency in 2016, gathering considerable support, but lost to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In February, the politician announced he will again run for president in 2020.