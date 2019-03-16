Register
01:08 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The U.S. State Department

    US Diplomats From Venezuela to Continue Mission in DC, Other Locations - Envoy

    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (387)
    0 01

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) – US diplomatic staff have returned to Washington, DC, after leaving the US embassy in Caracas and will continue their work from the Department of State, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams told reporters on Friday.

    “The diplomatic staff from the embassy in Caracas arrived at Dulles airport just after 11 o’clock last night, and they will be meeting the Secretary at 2:30 this afternoon”, Abrams said. “They will, in essence, continue their mission from other locations, from the State Department, for the most part, to try to support the Venezuelan people as they struggle to return Venezuela to democracy”.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that all US diplomatic staff had left Venezuela and would continue to carry out their mission from other locations, though he did not specify where the diplomats would be based.

    READ MORE: Bolivian President Urges EU to Back Political Dialogue in Venezuela

    Abrams said immigrant visas for Venezuelans would be processed in Bogota, Colombia, while applications for non-immigrant US visas could be submitted to any consular facility around the world.

    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    'The US is Very Isolated in Its Approach to Venezuela' - Campaigner
    He conceded that the US government does not know how many American citizens might be in Venezuela at the moment, but said the number could exceed 40,000.

    “We do not ever know exactly how many Americans are in any country because Americans are free to travel […] so we are guessing”, Abrams said. “And the guesses are in the range of 30,000; as we said, there are higher ranges, 35,000, 40,000, even higher than that, but we do not know the exact number, because we have no way of knowing”.

    Earlier this week, Pompeo announced that the United States was withdrawing all of its remaining diplomatic staff from Venezuela due to security concerns. On 24 January, Washington recalled all “non-essential” diplomats and embassy personnel from Venezuela, citing security concerns.

    READ MORE: State Department Encourages US Citizens to Leave Venezuela

    The crisis in Venezuela escalated in January when Juan Guaido was elected president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016. Guaido then declared himself the country's "interim president", gaining almost immediate support from the United States and its allies.

    A man arrives to attend a protest against U.S. foreign policy on Venezuela outside the Trump Building in New York City, New York, U.S., February 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    US Actions in Venezuela 'Both Gross and Criminal' - Award-Winning Filmmaker
    President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, has called Guaido's move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Venezuela. The US Treasury Department recently blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize Venezuela’s sovereign assets.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and several other countries continue to recognize constitutionally elected President Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

    READ MORE: Venezuela to Kick Off Second Stage of Large-Scale Military Drills This Weekend

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (387)

    Related:

    Bolivian President Urges EU to Back Political Dialogue in Venezuela
    American Airlines Suspends Flights to Venezuela Day After US Diplomat Exodus
    THIS COUNTRY Probing $300 Mln Worth of Gold Reportedly Flown From Venezuela
    Venezuela, Arab States Can Resist US Economic Pressure - Ambassador to Jordan
    Tags:
    staff, diplomats, evacuation, U.S. Department of State, Elliot Abrams, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse