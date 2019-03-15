US Visa Denial to ICC Staff ‘Reeks of Totalitarianism’ - Rights Group

"This is an unprecedented attempt to skirt international accountability for well-documented war crimes," ACLU Human Rights Program Director Jamil Dakwar said in the statement. "It reeks of the very totalitarian practices that are characteristic of the worst human rights abusers."
The remarks come after earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the Trump administration would revoke or deny visas to ICC personnel who attempted to investigate or prosecute alleged abuses committed by US forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere.
The ACLU currently represents Khaled El Masri, Suleiman Salim, and Mohamed Ben Soud all of whom were detained and tortured in Afghanistan between 2003 and 2008, the ACLU statement noted.
