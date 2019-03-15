Washington Promises Visa Restrictions on Anyone Behind ICC Probe Into US Staff

The US is determined not to issue visas to individuals who are behind any the International Criminal Court investigation of US military personnel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

The new visa restrictions will not terminate Washington's previous measures, and new economic sanctions may follow if the International Criminal Court (ICC) fails to change its course, according to Pompeo.

The remark comes after in September, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the ICC, which was seeking to look into US war crimes in Afghanistan, was a threat to US sovereignty. He added that the United States would ban ICC judges and prosecutors from entering the country and launch legal proceedings against them if the court sought to prosecute US nationals or citizens of allied countries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW