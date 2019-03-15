Boeing Suspends 737 MAX Delivery to Customers, Production Continues - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Manufacturing of 737 Max planes will continue during a temporary grounding of the jetliner but deliveries of new aircraft to customers will be put on hold, US manufacturer Boeing said in a statement.

"Boeing has paused delivery of 737 MAX airplanes due to the temporary grounding", the statement said on Thursday. "We continue to build 737 MAX airplanes, while assessing how the situation, including potential capacity constraints, will impact our production system".

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the 737 Max on Wednesday following the second of crash of its brand new jet on Sunday in Ethiopia, because of similarities to a 737 Max crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier. Both crashes occurred minutes after takeoff, killing a combined total of 346 passengers and crew. According to the preliminary investigation, the plane's sensors were reportedly showing incorrect speed and altitude readings.

READ MORE: Lufthansa Orders 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jets Worth Nearly $6Bln

The United States was one of the last major holdouts in allowing the Boeing 737 MAX planes to continue flying, insisting as late as Tuesday that the aircraft was safe. By then, at least 40 other nations, including China and the 28-nation European Union, had grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes until further notice.

© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson Lion Air Reportedly Dropping Boeing Max Order, Switching to Airbus SE

The situation around the Boeing 737 MAX has prompted dozens of countries to either ground the plane series or close their airspace to the planes since Sunday.

The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet have been delivered to the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), where they will be analyzed, a BEA representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

READ MORE: Boeing Under Scrutiny, May Face Legal Action

The Ethiopian authorities requested assistance from the BEA in analyzing the black boxes on Wednesday, after German aviation watchdog BFU said they would be unable to do the analysis due to the lack of necessary software.