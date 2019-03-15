Register
    Guaido's Envoy to US Visits Citgo Houston Headquarters - Statement

    CC BY 2.0 / Andrew Malone / Citgo
    US
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (385)
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's US envoy Carlos Vecchio visited the Houston headquarters of Citgo, US subsidiary of Venezuelan state-owned energy company PDVSA, his office said in a press release.

    "Ambassador Vecchio met with the Executive Vice President of Citgo Petroleum Corporation, Rick Esser, and with the Secretary of the Board, Fernando Vera, to verify the continuity of operations of the Venezuelan oil corporation in the United States", the release said on Thursday.

    In January, the United States blocked $7 billion in PDVSA assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate a power transfer.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the Venezuelan people. Caracas has slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.

    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    In February, Guaido’s office in the United States announced Citgo's new board of directors. PDVSA called the appointment an attempt to "steal the wealth of the people," while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro promised to bring to trial those who would recognize the new appointments.

    Earlier on Thursday, the US Department of Treasury issued a new general license extending by 18 months the deadline by which Citgo and its parent company PDV Holding must wrap up its transactions with the Venezuelan oil company.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks with students in Caracas, Venezuela February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    The crisis in Venezuela escalated in January when Juan Guaido was elected president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016, and then declared himself the country's "interim president".

    Guaido’s bid is backed by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and Iran stand by constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro and warn the United States and its allies against "meddling" in the Latin American country’s affairs.

    Citgo, Juan Guaido, Houston, United States, Venezuela
