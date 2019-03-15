Guaido's Envoy to US Visits Citgo Houston Headquarters - Statement

"Ambassador Vecchio met with the Executive Vice President of Citgo Petroleum Corporation, Rick Esser, and with the Secretary of the Board, Fernando Vera, to verify the continuity of operations of the Venezuelan oil corporation in the United States", the release said on Thursday.
In January, the United States blocked $7 billion in PDVSA assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate a power transfer.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the Venezuelan people. Caracas has slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.
Earlier on Thursday, the US Department of Treasury issued a new general license extending by 18 months the deadline by which Citgo and its parent company PDV Holding must wrap up its transactions with the Venezuelan oil company.
Guaido’s bid is backed by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and Iran stand by constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro and warn the United States and its allies against "meddling" in the Latin American country’s affairs.
