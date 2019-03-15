US Air Force Pilot Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fellow Airman in Uganda

A US Air Force reserve officer has been charged with raping a female fellow senior airman two years ago while deployed in Uganda. His court-martial is scheduled for May at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where he is based.

Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Michael B. Black is alleged to have sexually assaulted the senior airman three times in 2017. At the time, Black was a combat aviation adviser with the 919th Special Operations Wing, assisting in special operations in Entebbe, Uganda, and flying C-145A Skytruck cargo planes, Tribune News Service reported.

"Any allegations of sexual assault are taken seriously by leaders at all levels in our unit," Lt. Col. James Wilson, a spokesman for the 919th Special Operations Wing, told the Times Wednesday. "As with any case that is pending trial, the member is considered innocent until proven guilty."

Black is charged with three violations of Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. His general court-martial will be held from May 6 through May 10 at Eglin AFB. Potential punishments he faces include dishonorable discharge, mandatory registration as a sex offender and no short amount of time in prison, the Crestview News Bulletin noted.

Black joined the 919th in May of 2000, the wing told the Air Force Times, and he will continue to perform his normal duties until the court-martial.