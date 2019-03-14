US Senate Passes Bill to End Trump's Border Emergency

Shortly before the vote, the US president tweeted that he would veto the legislation to end his national emergency declaration at the border if the bill passes the Senate.

The US Senate has passed a resolution aimed at ending the national emergency at the US border with Mexico, declared by president Donal Trump on 15 February after Congress refused to allocate the $5.7 billion he requested for border security. The chamber voted 59-41 for the bill.

Moments after the measure passed, US President Donald Trump tweeted, "VETO!" However, Trump's pending rejection could still be overturned by two-thirds of the House and Senate.

The bill was sent to the chamber after in February the US House of Representatives voted 245 to 182 to revoke the emergency declaration.

Explaining his decision to declare a national emergency, Trump said he could appropriate funds for the wall's construction, a long-sought objective of the president. The Trump administration aims to divert military funding to install 234 miles' worth of steel barriers along the country's 1,950-mile border with Mexico.