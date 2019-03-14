Vandals Scribble Nazi Symbol on Image of Jewish US Supreme Court Judge in NYC

The act of vandalism was condemned by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio himself, and the police have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Unidentified perpetrators have defaced a poster of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a subway station in Brooklyn, drawing a crude swastika on it along with a simple message: “Die, Jew b*tch!”

According to The Times of Israel, the poster in question was in fact an ad for a book titled "The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon”, while the New York City Transit Authority was notified of this act of vandalism on Tuesday and has already removed the “offensive imagery”.

The NYPD has already announced that it is looking into the incident, stating on Twitter that “there is no room for hate in NYC”.

​New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also condemned this act, with many people echoing his outrage on social media.

​Some netizens, however, speculated that this vandalism may possibly be a hoax.

​In December, a somewhat similar incident also took place in Brooklyn, when someone also drew drew two 12-inch red swastikas on the door of an elderly Jewish woman’s apartment in Brooklyn.

Commenting on that development, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea remarked that the city witnessed a “4 per cent increase in hate crimes” in 2018, and that the vast majority of such crimes are "anti-Semitic in nature".