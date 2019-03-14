US General Accuses Google's Work of Indirectly Benefiting China's Army

Last month, Google employees signed a petition calling on the company's management to cancel work on the controversial Dragonfly project - Google’s search engine for China - explaining that such technology helps to oppress freedoms and violates human rights.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claimed that the work that tech giant Google is implementing in China indirectly assists the Chinese military.

"The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military," the US General stated during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

He went on to note that the US observes "with great concern when industry partners work in China knowing that there is that indirect benefit."

Moreover, he specified further that 'indirect' could "not a full characterization of the way it really is, it is more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military."

Google publicly exited the Chinese market in 2010, citing concerns about the repression of freedom of expression online, however, the company has been planning to re-enter that market by launching Dragonfly.

Apart from Google, allegations have been hurled at Chinese tech company Huawei after reports emerged that it was linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied.