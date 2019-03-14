Trump Says Ready to Veto Ending National Emergency Declaration at US Border

On 15 February, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the US border with Mexico after Congress refused to allocate the $5.7 billion he requested for border security.

Donald Trump wrote in a tweet that he would veto legislation that would end his national emergency declaration at the US border, if the bill passes the US Senate.

A big National Emergency vote today by The United States Senate on Border Security & the Wall (which is already under major construction). I am prepared to veto, if necessary. The Southern Border is a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare, but it can be easily fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

In February, the US House of Representatives voted 245 to 182 to revoke US President Donald Trump's emergency declaration.

Earlier, Trump claimed that by declaring a national emergency, he can appropriate funds for the wall's construction.

The national emergency declaration could free up $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border. The Trump administration aims to divert military funding to install 234 miles' worth of steel barriers along the country's 1,950-mile border with Mexico.