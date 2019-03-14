Ex-US Congressman O'Rourke to Seek Presidential Nomination - Reports

A former three-term US congressman from West Texas, O'Rourke, 46, will make a formal announcement on Thursday morning, Reuters reported Wednesday.
According to the US-based media reports, O'Rourke's latest US Senate bid triggered a torrent of media attention and excited US voters in a Democratic party that reportedly desperate for fresh political faces. O'Rourke lost the Senate race by less than 3 percentage points. The tightest Senate contest in the state in four decades, according to Reuters.
According to the latest opinion polls on the 2020 presidential race, O’Rourke is ranked in the top of contenders, behind former US Vice President Joe Biden, and US Senator Bernie Sanders.
According to local media, O'Rourke has worked to keep himself in the public eye, regularly staying in touch with his supporters and sitting for interviews with local broadcasters.
There have been also speculations circulating in local media whether Trump would seek the second term since he became the 45th president of the United States following the 2016 vote during which he defeated the Democrats' candidate Hillary Clinton. However, Trump said last year would seek re-election in the 2020 presidential vote.
