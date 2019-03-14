Pompeo-Guterres Talks on Wednesday Focus on Venezuela, North Korea - State Dept

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today in Washington with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres", the release said Wednesday. "The Secretary and UN Secretary-General discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, ongoing events in Venezuela, and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, among other matters".
READ MORE: North Korea Refuses to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions — Reports
Pompeo also expressed concerns to Guterres over Iran's activities in the Middle East that the United States believes undermine UN efforts to resolve conflicts in the region, the release said. In addition, Pompeo expressed his condolences to Guterres for 19 UN affiliated personnel killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash on Sunday.
However, the situation on the Korean Peninsula have been reportedly improving since early 2018, much due to intensification of Pyongyang-Seoul-Washington talks. Since the beginning of last year, three inter-Korean summits and two meetings of North Korean and US leaders have already been held.
READ MORE: US State Department Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions on North Korea
Meanwhile, Venezuela is currently in the midst of a political crisis. On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.
The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of constitutionally elected Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.
READ MORE: Trump Blames Cohen Hearing for Failure of North Korea Summit
All comments
Show new comments (0)