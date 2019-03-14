US Senate Passes Resolution to End Military Support for Saudi-Led War in Yemen

The US Senate on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The measure passed with 54 for and 46 against.

The resolution, which is co-sponsored by US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and US Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), among others, seeks to end any and all US involvement in the Saudi-led conflict, including providing targeting support for Saudi airstrikes in the war-torn country. It is now expected to be voted on in the US House of Representatives.

US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) recently told Washington-based publication The Hill that the vote in the House could be "tight," but that it would be able to gain the required amount of vote to pass. However, it should be noted that the White House has stated that if the measure were to land on US President Donald Trump's desk, he would veto the resolution.

