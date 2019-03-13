Twitter Toxic as Trump Slams Fake News Over 'Fake Melania' Conspiracy Theory

Many users view the fact that the president appears so sensitive about media speculations about who is actually accompanying him on his visits around the country as evidence it might not really be FLOTUS Melania after all.

Trump has taken to Twitter to yet again express his outrage over mainstream media supposedly Photoshopping pictures of Melania and then suggesting it’s not her standing by the president, such as in Alabama and other places he has recently been to. “They are only getting more deranged with time!” the POTUS exclaimed in indignation, prompting a lively debate in the comment section.

“Your wife is missing, replaced by an alien body double, and you’re busy tweeting? Get out there and look for her!” one suggested, whereas others dwelled on reports about Melania “being botoxed”; whereas the official reason for her absence is a kidney issue, like the case was last year also.

@FLOTUS doesn't seem to have been photoshopped at all, just over due for an appointment with her "kidney" surgeon #bebotoxed — Castmaster (@littleimpressio) 13 марта 2019 г.

Memes also came in abundance, with netizens speculating whether the images had indeed been Photoshopped:

The news didn’t do that. People made up those memes, ya idiot. Like this one. It’s my all time Fav pic.twitter.com/LHPVzN5Y1z — WTFGOP? Jail For #Individual1 (@DogginTrump) 13 марта 2019 г.

“For the last time, there is no Donald Trump here!” were words inscribed on a hilarious image of a Trump-like clown.

Many countered Trump’s verbal attack, claiming he himself is a person of double standards and a Fake News president, who “propels these horrible false accusations that doctors and women commit infanticide”, bringing up the subject as one of the issues that Trump appeared to misinform the public about, as Republicans are set to pass the controversial “born alive after attempted abortions” bill.

So let’s dispel Trump’s outrageous conspiracy theories once and for all. No doctor would terminate a healthy fetus that’s 24 weeks gestational age or older weighing 500 grams or more. Once a fetus can survive outside the mother’s womb, they aren’t aborted. https://t.co/LjYAUW97Ro — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 13 марта 2019 г.

And this is what you are worrying about during a "National Emergency"? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 13 марта 2019 г.

Many attempted to crack jokes instead, with one user recalling Melania “looking longingly at Trudeau”:

It’s awful when sad old creeps spread crazy conspiracy theories. Must be hard on you. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) 13 марта 2019 г.

You just need better stunt doubles when Melania is hanging with Justin Trudeau #BeBest. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) 13 марта 2019 г.

Tell her to always wear her high heels. — Anne Worner (@AnneWorner) 13 марта 2019 г.

One picked up on the word “photoshopped” in Trump’s remarks, suggesting his devotees at election campaign rallies were likewise “added” to the pictures:

Photoshopped??? Like your inauguration crowd size? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) 13 марта 2019 г.

Another eagerly engaged in a conspiracy theory, posting a link to a video that suggested that Melania actually has a body double, and that it’s actually a “he”:

Wow. This is very convincing proof of a Melania Trump body double.

WATCH NOW.

SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/ocnnFnkegm pic.twitter.com/QFPGE7Xzrc — BE LESS STUPID (@hotchkiss_jon) 11 марта 2019 г.

Meanwhile, there were those claiming that he probably failed to notice it was “a fake Melania” standing by his side:

In the interests or fairness and accuracy, here is a real photo. pic.twitter.com/vjMtRbDG6t — john grantner (@johngrantner) 13 марта 2019 г.

I think it's quite possible @realDonaldTrump did not actually notice it was a #FakeMelania standing next to him holding his hand. — David Corona Ⓥ (@Davesters) 13 марта 2019 г.



